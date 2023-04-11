Genoa – The municipal administration of Genoa will evaluate the opportunity to organize English courses for the local policewith the Deledda International School, to give agents an extra tool to relate with tourists. This was decided by the City Council by approving a motion, presented by the councilor of Vince Genova, Ariadne Viscogliosiwhich however divided the classroom.

In fact, only the center-right majority and Mayor Marco Bucci voted in favour, while the center-left and the M5S rejected it, sharing the inspiring principle, but not the modalities of the proposal.

“Genoa is increasingly a tourist citywill host many international events and the policemen are often the first interlocutors for those arriving from outside”, explained Viscogliosi, illustrating the motion he proposes to use for these courses teachers and also students of the Deledda International School, one of the higher education institutes controlled by the Municipality of the Fulgis Foundation.

“The school provides students with forms of volunteer work with services to the community, which could include this activity “, explained the councilor. But the reference to students was one of the elements contested by Pd, Rossoverdi, civic Genoa and M5S.

“The work must be paid, one cannot rely on volunteering“objected the red-and-green Filippo Bruzzone.

“Thinking that training is done by students is demeaning for local police workers – attacked the leader of the Democratic Party Simone D’Angelo – You want to turn the local police into tour operators and assign them a task not envisaged by the collective labor agreement. This proposal must first be discussed with the unions, because it adds an unexpected task. Instead you are turning local police into a propaganda tool.”

the security commissioner, Sergio Gambinoin his reply attacked the “regardless criticisms” of the minority but also attenuated the proposal of councilor Viscogliosi, pointing out that “the administration will evaluate together with the unions the opportunity to organize these courses”, possibly also in other foreign languages ​​as well as to english.