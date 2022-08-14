The wound of the Morandi bridgefor the city of Genoa, it is always there. Of course, there is a new bridge, built in record time. But there are also the families of the 43 victims, who, like every 14 August, find themselves thinking that this could really be an avoidable tragedy. Although the so-called ‘Genoa Model’ is now cited as the best attitude to quickly react to an emergency situation in terms of major works, there is an underlying problem: because the same speed and the same commitment are not applied in a preventive and punctual wayso as not to give the impression that a trigger is always needed to move the conscience from torpor?

The fall of the Polcevera viaduct paradoxically brought almost 5 billion to Genoa, excluding PNRR, to renovate a city that needs it. While 59 people await in the dock for the collapse (with accusations ranging from multiple manslaughter to the omission of official documents, from the security attack to forgery), under the bridge the construction of the memorial continues, a public area where in the future it will be possible to seek peace where many tears have fallen in addition to the rain.

However, the new Genoese mobility will have its outlet especially outside the center. The whole of Liguria aims to become the logistical heart of Europe, so well placed between sea and land, between south and north of the planet. We read in the Sole 24 Ore: “A major work under construction will help Genoa make the expected leap in quality: the unique project Terzo Valico dei Giovi-Genoa node, that is the high-speed railway for goods and people that will revolutionize the transport system of north-west Italy and a large part of Europe, linking the Mediterranean and the North Sea. Once the work is completed, the distance between Genoa and Milan will be covered in less than an hour. With the activation of the maxi gallery, expected by the end of 2024, a connection will be opened with the rich markets of central Europe, more quickly reachable than in Rotterdam or Antwerp. The problem is that today the Port of Genoa is unable to accommodate that much, since the goods sorting system is very slow. The Third Pass will help to heal the anomaly: 100 trains a day will be able to depart to Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, within which 50% of national goods are handled and 45% of Italian GDP produced“.

Another important project for Genoese logistics and mobility it is the new breakwater of the port of Genoa. It is part of the PNRR, it will cost 1 billion and 300 million euros, and will allow the landing of new generation ships, such as the 400 meter long and 60 meter wide container ships. Who is missing from the roll call? La Gronda, a two-lane motorway section that crosses the urban hub of Genoa to the north. Should this work be built, it will decongest the traffic, improving the commercial performance of the city even more.