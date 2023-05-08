Genoa – Again an official decision has not been made but there is the concrete possibility that next Saturday’s match against Frosinone, currently scheduled for 2 pm, will be moved to the afternoon, at 4.15 pm or 6 pm.

First place is up for grabseven if Frosinone have a four-point lead with two games to go.

The time for the last day, currently set for Friday 19 May at 20.45, is also to be defined: a lot will depend on Bari’s ranking requirements and the need for other matches to take place at the same time.