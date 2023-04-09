Genoa – The expression is abused, so much so that it has become one of the clichés of spoken football. But it gives a good idea, in Como the Genoa a final is played. Not because the match is from inside or outside, there will be six more to go and everything remains in the game. But there is the contemporaneity with Sudtirol-Bari, a match that sees some of the direct competitors for promotion on the field. The six-point advantage over Bari third in the standings allows the Griffon to look mainly at their own field. However, a joint of results, for example the victory of Genoa and the equal in Bolzano would allow the team to Gilardino to extend further and to dig a ditch behind them and thus be able to concentrate on the run-up to Frosinone leaders. «We must think only and exclusively of ourselves, of our path, without thinking of other fields. Let’s think about ourselves, one game at a time, and that’s what I try to convey to the boys. We have a game against Como: we go determined, with the desire to play a fair match», warns Gilardino, who has avoided proclamations and promises ever since he arrived, always avoiding talking about Serie A with a little superstition. from time to time he referred to “the goal” or to the “dream”. And not even this time the technician lets himself go. «From here on out, does every game become almost decisive? Let’s think about tomorrow, which will be the first of seven. They are all important and have been up to now, and Como will be as well. We have to build on the continuity we’ve had in these matches, on the attitude and will we’ve always had. I believe that to pursue this dream all together, that dream that I, the boys, our fans have, we always need a certain type of attitude, of DNA, which we have always shown at home and away».

Gilardino will have to deal with a couple of important absences: the certain one of Sturaro due to disqualification and injury, the probable one of Bani. Who has returned from nose surgery and is trying to get familiar with the protective mask: today he is back in the group. «She suffered this facial trauma, she is trying in every way to recover, but it is not easy. We will make evaluations together with the player, who has played in conditions that weren’t the best in the past, making himself available with great availability. We will evaluate it in the next few hours. On the part of the boys there was a willingness to play even with a few problems and for a coach it is very gratifying». Ilsanker is ready and the defense could be further revolutionized if Vogliacco fails to recover from the virus that held him back yesterday. In any case, he should recover in time for finishing and be on the bus leaving for Como this afternoon. If necessary, it would be Criscito who would move back in defence, with Hefti entering on the right and Sabelli moving to the left. Frendrup is the favorite in midfield. «Frendrup is a dynamic player, who has a high percentage of ball recovery inside the field. In this sense he is one of the best in this league. Jagiello is a slightly more offensive player, he knows how to work between the entire spaces between the opponents’ defense and midfield, he has important oriented control and sees the play forward. They are different players, but compatible in a three-man midfield. I have a choice with Badelj, Strootman, Lipani. In the middle of the field, clearly, Sturaro has been fundamental and important for us in the last few weeks, but whoever will be there, even in other roles, will certainly do well».

At the Sinigaglia the Grifone will be accompanied by about 1000 fans, the stadium promises to be sold out. Como is playing the last chances of the playoffs. «It will be a difficult challenge, as they have all been. For example, I remember games like the one at home against Cosenza: you have to play them before saying that you had a great match, you played well, you scored goals. They are all complicated matches, including that of Como. Since Longo arrived they have achieved results, especially at home, and they have a defensive organization and players up front, from Cerri to Cutrone to Gabrielloni, who can make the difference. We will have to shape the match with the same attitude we had in the last few matches, with awareness and competitive ardor». —