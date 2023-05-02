Genoa – “These are the days of pain, they are terrible days”. Antonella Zarri and her husband Graziano Scagni a year ago they lost their daughter Alice, a woman and mother of only 35 years old, killed by her brother Alberto, who is now 43 years old.

“For all of us we are the parents of the murderer”, says Antonella Zarri before entering the church of the Consolation where it is celebrated Alice’s Remembrance Mass. The same church where the young woman was last greeted a year ago.

There is no grandson, Alice’s son, there is no son-in-law, widower of the victim. “We see our nephew four hours a week, monitored and recorded,” says Graziano Scagni. But this couple does not argue with anyone. “It is clear that someone wants it like this, since they all remember Alberto and none of Alice. We are the parents of the murderer”, concludes Mrs. Zarri.

In front of the churchyard the emotional embrace of friends. And mass begins.