Genoa – «Mom, will you marry my dad?». The question written on the onesie, the ring just next to it: in front of her Lorenzo, finally ready to leave the hospital, and the marriage proposal, mother Carmela burst into tears. Of joy and infinite happiness, after the most difficult months. Because the marriage proposal, for Carmela, arrived right at the moment of resignation of her child. After the months spent together, in the room and in the hospital wards. At his birth, in April, Lorenzo weighed less than a kilo: a feather weighing 940 grams. A preemie with the strength of a lion, though. He faced two operations and four months of hospitalization at the Gaslini hospitalDepartment of Neonatal Pathology. Lorenzo, who always had his mum and dad by his side. Together, like real superheroes, together with the doctors, the nurses, the whole Gaslini team.

From 940 grams Lorenzo, step by step, reached 3 kilos, exceeding them by 100 grams. And it was finally time for him to go home. In his cradle, in the room designed for him who has been waiting for him for a long time. A day already expected and beautiful in itself, that of Lorenzo’s resignation. And joy was added to joy. Because with, in the background, the notes of “Super heroes”, a Sanremo song by Mr Rain, Lorenzo’s father has chosen to make a marriage proposal to mother Carmela. And the proposal was made directly from the small feather that became “big”. With that “Mom, do you want to marry my dad?” written on the onesie. A scene that moved everyone, with the video posted on the Facebook page of the Gaslini Institute. “Because we are invincible neighbors. And wherever I go you will be with me. Superheroes just you and me»: Mr Rain sings it but here there are three super heroes. Lorenzo, his mom and dad.