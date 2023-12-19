Genoa – It all started in Venice, on an afternoon almost two years ago. «I worked for Juventus, Genoa was playing and I was impressed by Gudmundsson. But also from those fans who never stopped singing for a moment…”. It was February 2022, Marco Ottolini did not yet know that in a few months he would become the sporting director of the rossoblù club.

Let's start from that moment, from Grifone being relegated and from the need to immediately return to Serie A.

«When I arrived there were over 60 owned players, the value of the squad was quite low and there was a need to rebuild, in addition to the need to be promoted immediately while respecting budgetary requirements. A year and a half later we are four points ahead of the safety zone in Serie A and we have many valuable players owned, who come to watch scouts from all over Europe every Sunday. I would say that we are fully in line with expectations.”

The January transfer window is now upon us, what should we expect?

«No revolution, just some tweaks. We will have limitations provided for by the Football Federation regulations regarding debt restructuring, each purchase will have to correspond to an exit. We are already ahead in some situations but we will first have to define the outgoing operations.”

Let's name some names. Can Zanoli, for example, become relevant again given that he doesn't play in Naples?

«It continues to be popular, as it already happened in the summer. It is one of the names we are carefully evaluating in this period.”

And Pellegri? Could this be a solution for the attack?

«Due to his history he will always be connected to Genoa. In the summer we evaluated it, then we made other decisions.”

The Gilardino era began just over a year ago, what is the company's assessment?

“Positive. It was a choice that paid off, not obvious and a little outside the box. The coach has grown a lot, and we with him. The dialogue between us is constant and fruitful.”

Will the renewal come?

«The idea is to move forward together. But we'll talk about it later, now we're focused on the games we still have to play in the championship.”

Speaking of the big names, have offers already arrived for Dragusin, Gudmundsson and Frendrup?

«Many phone calls but no offers. The company's will is not to sell anyone, then if an offer arrives it will have to be evaluated by the owners and the player's opinion will also count. But the will, I repeat, is not to give in to anyone.”

Gudmundsson has renewed in recent weeks, who will be the next ones?

«Dragusin, he will have an extra year on his contract. And then we are talking to Frendrup about an extension. The same goes for Vasquez, the goal is to renew for another two years.”

Can Retegui recover for Sassuolo?

«I doubt he'll make it, it's better not to take any risks. You had a small muscle injury in the same leg as the collateral problem, you got it during the Monza race. It can fit, we hope to have it back available as soon as possible.”

Is it true that it's not easy to manage?

«No, nothing true. Mateo is very professional and attentive. Let's say that he is studying to become a top player.”

Without his goals, now it's Gudmundsson's turn.

«Albert is very strong, he knows how to fit between the lines and when he targets you he always makes the difference. He has grown a lot in recent months, now he just has to learn a little Italian… ».

Will Matturro leave on loan in January, given that he isn't playing much?

«Bielsa would like to call him up for the Pre-Olympic Tournament between January and February with Uruguay Under 23. But our idea is to keep him here, we are banking on him and we don't want to make wrong choices, the loan choice is always risky. He has great qualities, they were seen in Rome in the Italian Cup match.”

There are many rumors about some new sporting director arriving, what is true?

«Beyond names and roles, with CEO Blazquez we are planning to strengthen the sports structure, medium-high level clubs now have different figures and different skills. But it's not something for the immediate future, it will take time. Klos and Arenz, meanwhile, will leave Genoa to go and work for the scouting of 777 Football Group, therefore for all the clubs in the group. And the synergy between the clubs is working better and better, we met in recent days in Berlin and the collaboration is constant.”

What is the resolution ahead of 2024?

«Fewer compliments and more points. We are collecting them from expert managers like Giuntoli and Galliani, from coaches and players. Gilardino is doing a great job and in the summer we made an extraordinary transfer for a newly promoted team. We knew we had some limits but the coach never managed to have the full team. We played on equal terms with all the big teams, no one ever put us in difficulty apart from the first day against Fiorentina. We have to catch up with everyone and I'm sure we will be able to get what we deserve.”