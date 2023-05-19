Genoa, the little turtle Marea returns to the open sea



Genoa – Marea, the young turtle of the Caretta caretta species rescued on 2 April in Imperia and hospitalized at the Genoa Aquarium, she returned to the sea.

The release took place this morning off the coast of Genoa aboard a fast boat of the Port Authority. In collaboration with the Department of Educational Services for 0-6 years of the Municipality of Genoa, a a brief informative meeting organized by the staff of the Aquarium which involved some classes of the Porto Antico nursery school and the Mazzini nursery school and in which Councilor Marta Brusoni took part.

An opportunity to tell the little ones the story of Marea, the problems that human activity very often causes to sea turtles, the activity that the Aquarium of Genoa in collaboration with the Coast Guard and the CITES nucleus of the Carabinieri has been going on for 30 years for their protection and to give the little ones some basic information on the correct behavior to keep at sea to protect biodiversity, especially in view of the summer period.

“Today’s is an important appointment – ​​says the councilor for school policies Marta Brusoni – both for the release of Marea but also for the presence of the children of our municipal schools. For them, in fact, it is a unique opportunity to learn how to respect our sea, a fundamental resource of our city. As “The Ocean Race – The Grand Finale” approaches, then, get the little ones started on the culture of respect for our waters becomes even more important. Education to respect and aquaticity is one of the cornerstones of our policy for children and is part of the initiatives that we have put in place together with the Aquarium and the Harbor Master’s Office”.

Marea, a small specimen of Caretta caretta weighing 7.2 kg and 37 cm in length, was identified in difficulty near the field of the MFI Eurocup Waszp 2023 regatta in Imperia on 2 April by the staff and instructors of the Imperia Yacht Club, event organizer. The Delfini del Ponente APS association, authorized by way of derogation in 2022 since Ministry of Ecological Transition to the collection, handling and transport aimed at the rescue and care of sea turtle specimens, coordinated by the Port Authority and the Genoa Aquarium rescued, secured and transported the animal to Genoa where it received all the necessary care.

From vet visits and from the control tests a bacterial infection emerged which had caused such a debilitation as to manifest itself, as at the time of discovery, with the symptoms of a syndrome known as cold stunning, commonly called hypothermia.

Already after a day of hospitalization the specimen was much more responsive and thanks to the antibiotic therapy administered, in just under two months the infection was cured and resolved and Marea is now in a good state of health, ready to return to her natural environment.

The Genoa Aquarium has been intervening on sea turtles in difficulty since 1994 and since 2009 it has been the institutional referent for the Liguria Region for the recovery of the Caretta caretta (State-Regions agreement). In 2017 it was officially recognized as a sea turtle recovery and long-term care center by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

This activity is carried out in agreement with the Carabinieri CITES Service, which coordinate the application of the Washington Convention which protects these animals at a national level, and in collaboration with the Coast Guard, within the scope of the activities envisaged by the Memorandum of Understanding in force between the Maritime Directorate and the Aquarium which has the objective of defining and managing the principles of intervention in the event of reporting, sighting or discovery of specimens of marine fauna that are injured or in difficulty, as well as with the common intention of re-launching, on every favorable occasion, a message of maximum environmental sensitivity to stimulate the user of the sea to a radical cultural change aimed at maximum respect for the marine environment.

There are several causes that lead to animal shelter. Among the main ones: interference with fishing activities, ghost nets in which they remain trapped, bonito hooks in the mouth cavity or digestive tract, bottom trawls and gillnets, ingestion of foreign bodies, such as plastic bags mistaken for jellyfish which are part of the natural diet of these reptiles; impact with motor boats, which cause trauma and wounds on the carapace or on the head, sometimes lethal; debilitating pathologies that cause the beaching of the animal; oil spills or presence.