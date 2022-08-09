Investigation closed. The man jumped out of the window of his father’s study

Genoa – A suicide attempt before the tragedy on Sunday, and some testimonies collected in the closest circle of family members who confirmed the personal difficulties experienced by the victim.

These are the elements that have allowed the Deputy Prosecutor Giuseppe Longo to give a clear change to the investigations on the death of a 54-year-old lawyer, found lifeless the day before yesterday afternoon in the Casaccie tunnel, at the junction for one of the underground car parks.

The hypothesis now shared by the magistrate with the policemen of the mobile squad is that of a voluntary gesture, carried out by jumping from the window of his father’s music studio, located in the overhanging skyscraper of via D’Annunzio 2.

The first step of the investigations was carried out with the acquisition of video surveillance footage, viewed to understand if the moment of the fall had been documented. The victim’s body was found around 3 pm, noticed by a motorist who was on his way to pick up the car from the parking lot. The 118 auto-medical arrived, but there was nothing more to be done. Investigators struggled not a little to identify the window from which the fifty-year-old fell, since from via delle Casaccie it was impossible to notice the open window on the twentieth floor.

In the building then circumscribed by the investigators there are offices and company headquarters, but the man was not the owner or tenant of any property. Subsequently, it emerged that one of the premises was in use by the dad. The son had the keys and went there to end it, at least according to the surveys carried out in the last forty-eight hours by the police.

Yesterday morning the prosecutor entrusted the task to the coroner for the autopsy. From the first reconnaissance carried out immediately after the tragedy it emerged that the signs found on the body are compatible with a fall from above, from at least ten meters.