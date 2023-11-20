Genoa – First the decisive goal in Genoa-Verona, then the victory with his Romania over Israel which qualifies for Euro 2024. And now waiting for him, upon his return to Genoa between Wednesday and Thursday, is the contract to sign and extend his stay in the rossoblù. The magic moment of Radu Dragusin, one of the most positive Genoa central defenders in this first part of Serie A, doesn’t seem to stop.

The Romanian, redeemed by the rossoblù club for 5.5 million from Juventus, he was one of the protagonists of last season with Genoa in Serie B and, in these first twelve days of Serie A, he has confirmed himself in a big way. To the point that, in addition to Milan and Roma in Italy, Dragusin has also attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton.

One more reason, the latter, which pushed the Genoa sporting directorMarco Ottolini, to speed up the time for the agreement which provides for the extension of the player until 2027. Now only the signature is missing but it is a matter of hours.