Genoa – Afternoon session today at Signorini for Genoa. Team on the pitch in the rain and tactical tests in view of Sunday’s match against Monza (kick-off at 3pm). Strootman aside, Gilardino is moving towards the recovery of all the injured players. In addition to the Dutchman, only the suspended Malinovskyi should be missing against the Brianza team. Even Bani and Ekuban – as well as Gudmundsson who practically announced his return on his social media profiles – are destined to get on the bus which will take the team to Lombardy tomorrow afternoon, after the finishing touches.

The technician who will try still has several doubts the latest solutions in the finishing of tomorrow. The feeling is that Gilardino doesn’t want to abandon the 3-5-2. In defense, Bani’s condition must be assessed: the central defender is returning and could start from the bench. In his place there would be De Winter together with Dragusin and Vasquez who has now overcome the flu attack. The Icelandic Folletto is a candidate for a starting shirt paired with Retegui but, if he were to start from the bench, Messias will play forward in tandem with the Italian-Argentine striker. The Brazilian will still be in the match and if Gudmundsson starts from the first minute he could move his range of action back a bit.