Genoa – Many fans were present this morning at the Regina Pacis church for the final farewell to Giuseppe “Beppe” Spinella, known to all for his red and blue tailcoat with which he went to the Ferraris for the Grifone matches. Having become a symbol of Genoa, he was known and loved by many Genoans and non-Genoans. He died last December 17, two days after turning 79.