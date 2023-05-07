Genoa – The party has just begun. Just 24 have passed and the excitement of Genoa’s promotion to Serie A is alive. This is the case among the fans, the rossoblù people who have followed the team in this long ride towards the top flight, but continue to be present also among the rossoblù players who, hour after hour, are slowly realizing the important goal they have reached.

As soon as the match in Modena ended, Alessandro Vogliacco burst into tears under the North Staircase and today on social media he expressed all his satisfaction with the goal achieved. “It’s Genoa’s victory, it’s the victory of a group that has put their heart and soul into achieving this extraordinary success – writes the 24-year-old centre-back – it’s the victory of the people who work behind the scenes, people who love Genoa, it’s the victory of a staff who took us in a difficult moment and made us go back to playing football and believing in ourselves, it is the victory of our fans who have never left us alone at home and away”.

Vogliacco is the companion of Virginia Mihajlovic, the daughter of Sinisa to which the footballer himself was very close. “I worked, cried, suffered to achieve this victory, the most important of my life, the one for which I have made sacrifices with love and passion all my life together with my family – he continues – it is the victory of my wife and my daughter who they are the petrol in my life, it is the victory that I dedicate to those who are no longer here and who would be here today to celebrate by my side, it is Sinisa’s victory that taught me courage, taught me how to fight, taught me given the strength without leaving me alone for a second”.

A thought, then, also on the future that Vogliacco would still like to Genoa. “I don’t want to be banal, but Genoa and its fans get right into you – Vogliacco continues – it’s not the city where I was born, but I feel like one of them. It’s not up to me, if they give me the chance to stay in Serie A, I’ll gladly do it for the next few years.”