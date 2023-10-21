Genoa – «Jolly». Stefano Sabelli says it laughing in a video recently published on Genoa’s social channels in which he is asked what role he plays. Then the winger corrects himself, explaining that in his professional life he is a defender but in reality there is a lot of truth in the first answer. Sabelli has become one of the reference points of this Genoa. On the pitch, with Alberto Gilardino also deploying him as a high midfielder, a role that earned him the nickname “Sabellao” coined directly by CEO Andres Blazquez for his runs on the wing. But even off the pitch, with his teammates, Sabelli has become one of the protagonists of the rossoblù locker room. To the point that some jokes played and received by teammates have already become memorable. Among the many, one in particular in which the Roman winger was made to believe, complete with a summons posted on the notice board, that he had been called up to the national team together with Mateo Retegui.

Goliardy aside, you can also see in everyday life that Sabelli, 30 years old, he has carved out an important role for himself in this Genoa. Which is also recognized by the fans for the commitment and desire he puts in every time he takes the field. As also happened on the eve of the Serie B championship when, having just returned from his loan at Brescia, he seemed destined to have the role of deputy Hefti, this year too there were several doubts about the possibility that the winger could find space in Serie A But, as happened in the cadertier, Sabelli has climbed places in the team’s hierarchies and so far, except for the absences against Fiorentina due to disqualification and in Udine due to injury, he has always started. He may not have the quality and speed of his football idol, the Brazilian Dani Alves, but Sabelli is proving to be one of the most useful players for Gilardino.

Last year, for example, at some point in the season on the left lane Many were injured, from Pajac to Haps through Criscito and Boci. And so, in Gilardino’s 3-5-2, wide on the left, despite being a right-footed player, Sabelli played. This year too the winger is covering different roles: against Napoli and Milan he played very wide on the right, almost on the attackers’ line, to try to limit the attacks of people of the caliber of Kvaratskhelia and Theo Hernandez. Also for tomorrow’s match in Bergamo he should take the field as the fifth on the right in the 3-5-2 but, if he were to serve, he is ready to lend a hand where he is needed. Like a true joker.