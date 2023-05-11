Genoa – The Genoa prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation at the stake that destroyed three apartments in via della Maddalena on Tuesday. The hypothesis formulated by the deputy prosecutor Paola Crispo, after reading the report of the firefighters who intervened to put out the flames that devastated the roof of number 26, is that it was a manslaughter fire. The firefighters rule out intent, even if at the moment they are unable to establish what triggered the blaze. Also because practically nothing remains of the property owned by the Genoese comedian Marcello Cesena (they lived there for rent the actors Aleph Violaknown by the public because among the protagonists of Suburra, and Deniz Özdoğan).

Deniz, a Turkish naturalized Italian artist, yesterday thanked her friends and above all Genoa: «I am shocked and I can hardly speak – she explains -, but my heart explodes for this incredible wave of solidarity. I can’t find words to thank for all the love that is surrounding us. I am incredibly, infinitely grateful.” And he adds: «An enormous strength is coming to us to start again, to transform this experience into a new miracle. In the total loss of our home, of memories, of our work tools, of all that is material, we are discovering that the only true wealth is us, alive, present, together, are the affections that make you feel at home wherever we go.” «Genoa – concludes Özdoğan – is manifesting itself as the most generous and supportive city I have ever known. Like a giant family.”

Friends of the couple, in the last few hours, have launched a fundraiser in support of the actors.

The initiative was espoused by the neighborhood through Ama, the association of inhabitants of La Maddalena. “We want to help promote spontaneous fundraising.” To contribute to the fundraising, you can contact the association and ask for bank details.