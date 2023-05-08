Genoa – A national recognition for a Genoese structure of excellence: Giuseppe Perniciaro, director of the Burn Center and Plastic Surgery of the Villa Scassi Hospital of Asl3, he was elected president of the Italian Society of Burns (SIUST). The news comes over the weekend from the 24th national congress which this year took place in Viareggio, the assignment is for two years.

SIUST’s mission is to contribute to the technical and scientific development of the treatment of burn patients; carry out prevention, professional updating and training activities; to develop diagnostic-therapeutic guidelines in the complex and multidisciplinary field of burns.

The Burn Center of theVilla Scassi hospital in Genoa, directed by Perniciaro is a highly specialized department, a point of reference in Italy for technology and organization and among the first in Europe for the use of latest generation drugs and biomaterials for the treatment of burns. Among the excellences, the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, operating center for breast reconstruction (Breast Unit), for the treatment of Difficult Lesions, for the treatment of Scleroatrophic Lichen and Rare Connective Diseases, for post-traumatic and oncological reconstructions.

“Every year they are treated on average about 200 burns – informs the management of Asl3 -, of which 40% in serious conditions, hospitalized in the intensive care of the Burns Center, in assisted mechanical ventilation, managed in teams by plastic surgeons, anesthetists, resuscitators and dedicated nurses and physiotherapists “.