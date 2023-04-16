Genoa – The “marathon runners” started first, with their wheelchairs. Then the 1,500 runners registered for the seventeenth Half Marathon of Genoa, with the countdown of the mayor Marco Bucci, at 9 o’clock began their 21 kilometers of racing in the heart of the Superbafrom the ancient port to the Foce and then up to San Benigno and back.

After the half marathon, at a quarter past 9 the start of the 13 km of Corri Genova with 1,500 people.

Last starting at 9.40, amateur runners and families on the all-downtown Family Run course.

The results

After about an hour of running, the Half Marathon was won by Keyan Peter Wahome Muriti. Among women first another Kenyan, Dorine Jerop Murkomen.

There Run Genoa of 13 kilometers instead was won by Luca Schiasselloni. Martina Rosati the first woman in Corri Genova.