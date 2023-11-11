Genoa – The rossoblù Dragu has taken flight. The decisive goal scored against Verona, the first in Serie A, is only the latest step in an exponential growth that began last year, on the eve of the Serie B championship, when Radu Dragusin arrived at Genoa with ambition and the desire to play his first real season as a starter in Italy. The negotiation with Juventus – who rarely allow themselves to take away such interesting young players – was a little more complicated also due to the “eccentric” agent of the Romanian footballer, Florin Manea. Once the diplomatic incident was managed and resolved, however, Dragu – as his teammates call him – then landed on planet Genoa and since he stepped onto the pitch in his first official match with the rossoblù he has never left again.

This year too, despite being born in 2002, Dragusin did not miss a single minute. Physically strong but also good at reading game situations, the centre-back surprised everyone last year with how he immersed himself in the rossoblù reality. Previously, in addition to his debut in the Champions League and Serie A with Juventus at the end of a journey in the Juventus youth sector that began at the age of 16, Dragusin had made few appearances in the top flight. In the first part of the 2021-2022 season he was loaned to Sampdoria (13 games and 612 minutes played) and then moved to Salernitana in January (7 appearances, 486 minutes). His performances did not always live up to the expectations he brought with him, but it was clear that there was plenty of room for growth. Also because at the time he was just 19 years old and had practically no experience in Serie A.

Dragusin’s winning goal against Verona

The consecration then came with his arrival at Genoa who purchased it for around 5 million euros. “It was a mistake on Juve’s part to sell him at that price – said the usual Manea a few days ago – but in football sometimes it happens, Genoa took advantage of it and deserves great respect for how they believed in the boy”. Today his valuation has increased sixfold and the rossoblù club is unlikely to let him leave for a sum lower than 25-30 million euros. But this is not, however, an operation on the agenda. After the great championship in Serie B, in which Dragusin also proved to be a goalscorer with 4 goals to his credit, the defender is proving himself very well in Serie A. He has already faced many top-level attackers. The long list includes, among others, Osimhen, Zapata, Immobile and Giroud and the central defender has never been diminished by the comparison. Furthermore, with the passing of the matches, Dragusin, now a cornerstone of the Romanian national team, is growing not only as a “soloist” but is also acquiring the courage and personality needed for a central defender who must command the defense and lead his teammates . Without Bani – absent in Cagliari and forced to make a substitution at the end of the first half in the match against Verona – it was his turn to take the reins of the rossoblù defense and, as happened in the past, he didn’t hold back.

All that was missing to crown a dream start to the season was the first goal in Serie A. Against Salernitana it was a super Ochoa who denied him the joy under the North steps while in Cagliari his undersized shot went just over the crossbar. But evidently it was only a matter of time. The first goal arrived against Verona, a very heavy one, and together with the three points also the awareness that Genoa can count on one of the best defenders in Serie A.