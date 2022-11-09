Genoa – Moment of pause and reflections. Today Alexander Blessin gave the team a day off. The rossoblù arrived in Genoa in the night between Monday and Tuesday. As usual, the German coach in the aftermath of the match always prefers to do an unloading job and so yesterday afternoon the team found itself in Pegli. Those who have not played, or have played only a few minutes at the “Granillo” in Reggio Calabria, have had a more intense work session.

After today’s break, therefore, the team will return to training in Pegli tomorrow. To prepare for the delicate match against Como at Ferraris – which comes after the home draw against Brescia and the knockout with Reggina – Blessin does not have many days available. Sunday at 4.15pm back to the field and the German coach is called, together with the whole team, to immediately turn the page. Difficult that already against the Como something different from the 4-2-3-1 used so far can be seen. The interpreters, however, are destined to change.

Among the injured Blessin will not recover anyone, but back to the available Badelj after serving a round of disqualification. The Croatian midfielder could give some breath away Frendrup, appeared in oxygen debt in the latest tests. Furthermore, the situation of the back pack after the substandard test against Reggina should be evaluated. Czyborra seems destined to return to the bench, in his place Blessin is considering using Sabelli and make matches Hefti from the first minute to the right. However, other solutions are also being studied. Among the evaluations that the technical staff will make, also that of reviewing something forward. Taking for granted the confirmation of Coda, there could be news in the attacking midfielders who support him. Jagiello in Reggio Calabria he did not appear brilliant, the same goes for Gudmundsson.

The alternatives, however, are not lacking, even if we want to hypothesize some slight changes to the 4-2-3-1. Among the players who have so far found little space and who are ready to prove that they deserve the rossoblù jersey there is certainly Puscas.