Genoa – Artistic contamination, stylistic code, rock impetus. A concert inspired by the romantic atmospheres of the rock star of all time able to range from classical music to rock by a unique ensemble of its kind. In the evocative setting of Piazza delle Feste at the ancient port, an exceptional musical event on Wednesday 27 July at 9:30 pm with the Gnu Quartet. A very specific choice is that of Palco sul Mare Festival, to enhance and enhance the Ligurian artistic excellence.

Paganini The Rock Album is GnuQuartet’s tribute to the music and to the human and artistic figure of Niccolò Paganini. Unrivaled athlete of the four strings, dark talent that marked the history of the 19th century in music like no other. The suggestion of bringing Niccolò closer to Rock translates into a musical program in which the notes explode in the rhythmic and pressing language of popular music. The Capricci and the sonatas for guitar and violin in the concerts lose their virtuous connotations and the gentle nineteenth-century dialogues and reveal the most energetic and simple soul. Themes written to be remembered and hummed by the amateurs of the time, find a new and electrifying vitality in an almost song form. A work that condenses years of vibrant musical experiences into an original and powerful material. Rock, minimalism, orchestral and experimental sounds are some of the ingredients of a concert that maintains, in the stylistic variety, a strong transversal ingredient of personality and singularity.

The Gnu Quartet is formed thanks to the lucky meeting of four young and brilliant musicians, Raffaele Rebaudengo on viola, Francesca Rapetti on flute, Roberto Izzo on violin and Stefano Cabrera on cello who, playing instruments related to classical music, rearrange famous pieces of different musical genres: from pop to rock through Italian music. Born under the PFM star at the National Theater of Milan in 2005, their artistic qualities have led them to an uninterrupted series of precious collaborations and original projects. From PFM to Negramaro, from Niccolò Fabi to Afterhours through Rachel Flowers, Cecilia Chailly and Shunga Jung, the collaborations of the GnuQuartet have enriched the sound palette of the group breaking stereotyped boundaries. Since 2006 the quartet has released seven albums, with original songs and reworkings, and collaborated in the creation of numerous other record works, film soundtracks and television themes. He has played hundreds of concerts in Italy and abroad, alone or as guests of other bands. Paganini The Rock Album is energy, atmosphere, refined and unique sound, it is a recording project to which the Gnu Quartet affixes its elegant signature.