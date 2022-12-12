Genoa – The 3-year-old girl arrived yesterday afternoon at the G. Gaslini Institute from Moconesi due to a chest-abdominal trauma it is currently stable.
The little girl, hit by a car driven by her father, remains hospitalized in intensive care: he does not require life support, but he is under observation for a serious hepatic laceration, which should not require surgical treatment but only, hopefully, conservative treatment.
#Genoa #girl #invested #Moconesi #resuscitation #Gaslini
Leave a Reply