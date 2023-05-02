Genoa – The big screen will remain for three years installed at the end of last year on the main facade of the Palazzo della Regione, exposed on Piazza De Ferrari.

This was stated by the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi, responding in the city council to Mattia Crucioli (United for the Constitution), who had asked for information on the authorizations issued for the installation and on the messages transmitted by the giant screen “which in my opinion – Crucioli underlined – it disfigures the square and prevents the beauty from being seen of the facade behind it”.

“The big screen was authorized by the Superintendency on 5 December 2022 and then obtained all the other authorizations required by law – explained Piciocchi – I understand that it will be kept for three years and that it cannot transmit commercial messages which, in fact, are not transmitted”. “I am struck by the Superintendency has authorized it for three years: I am decidedly against it and I reserve other initiatives”, Crucioli’s final reply.