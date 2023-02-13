Genoa – The gardens of the Quinto pier, used as a set for the documentary “The beautiful season” and loved by Gianluca Vialli, have been soiled. Just to remember the Sampdoria footballer who died more than a month ago, a Plexiglas plaque has been affixed where Vialli is together with his friend Roberto Mancini on the eastern pier and in the background a Sampdoria sky. It has since been renamed “Friendship Pier”. The license plate has not been smeared with spray paint writing. Written that they would appear to have been made by Sampdoria fans. The case was reported to the police.

In recent weeks, the president of the Levante municipality, Federico Bogliolo, signed a document asking for Vialli, the unforgettable number 9 of Sampdoria’s golden years, to be named after the pier of Quinto.