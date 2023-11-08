Genoa – Kevin Strootman shows up several minutes early for the appointment. Firm and determined as you see him on the pitch, he immediately answers “yes”, without thinking for a moment, when asked if the waste of the defeat in Cagliari is behind him. Then, however, when he talks about Genoa, the objectives and the importance of some of his teammates, the discussion becomes more detailed and more complex because all his experience and charisma come out.

Strootman, during the training camp, said that after a few days he would understand what type of championship Genoa would have. Have you got an idea?

«As the coach and the managers have already explained, the first objective is to save ourselves as soon as possible. Talking about a place in the rankings is useless and also difficult, also because it depends on many factors, such as injuries. We have shown, especially at home, that we can fight against almost any team but at the moment the objective remains the same. We can’t say let’s go and play the Europa League or anything else but I think that we, with this team, are obliged to save ourselves: we must and can score a lot of points.”

You missed some points at the end. How do you explain it?

«We certainly understood that Serie A is different from B: if last year you left a bit of space, the opponents didn’t always take advantage of it while now every mistake is a conceded goal. And this doesn’t only happen if you play against Napoli or Milan. At times in the second half we dropped a little and the opponents risked everything by bringing in an extra attacker. We can improve on this, this thing cost us 8-9 points. We also understood that we are less strong if we put in less energy and intensity.”

How do you get to the match against Verona?

«After the defeat against Cagliari it is a very important match. It’s a bit like what happened against Salernitana: we come to this match with the aim of taking points against a direct competitor. Verona, however, is going through a difficult moment. They will be motivated here but when we play in our stadium we have to score points.”

Retegui will be missed. Without the striker, the team is struggling up front: is Genoa Retegui-dependent?

“Already. How many games did Retegui play for Genoa?

Eight, not very many. But when he missed the attack he suffered a bit.

«Clearly we are talking about a quality player, a national player. If a player like this is missing, it is clear that something is missing. The same goes if Gudmundsson, Bani or Dragusin were out. We have other strong attackers in the squad like Puscas and Ekuban, they too can make the difference for us: it’s up to us to put them in a position to score.”

How much more can Gudmundsson grow?

«If he continues to grow he won’t stay at Genoa…. (laughs) We must be happy like this, even if every now and then it disappears a little. It happened to me with Salah at Roma. He always had 4-5 chances per game and scored a maximum of one goal. We said “but why doesn’t he score more goals” and someone replied: “And if he scored more goals he was already in Madrid or Liverpool”. In the end, then, he went there, to Liverpool. Jokes aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player, at the moment we are perhaps more dependent on him because, if he is in the game and has the ball at his feet, something always happens. He is a phenomenal player, and also a good guy: I hope he continues to improve, he has the qualities and the right mind to still give us a lot.”

It gives the impression of doing everything naturally.

«But he is also an exemplary professional. From the outside he may seem like a guy who does things nonchalantly, but he is a true professional. He is often in the gym and at the end of training he stays on the pitch to practice his shots.”

He played in very hot places where you get immediately enthusiastic but also quickly get depressed. How do you manage these mood swings?

«Even if you’ve been playing for ten years, these are complicated things to manage. If everything goes well you seem to relax, but if things go less well you feel the pressure. I don’t think it’s something that can concern us at the moment. I think, however, that only positive energy comes from a fan base like this, never negative.”

When he signed the renewal he said it was like coming home. How do you rate his experience at Genoa?

«Last year was difficult at the beginning. Then from December we started to demonstrate that we were Genoa. There were many highs and few lows. Even now in Serie A everything is great: there is attention and then you play against important teams and players. It will be more difficult, but here you feel the support of everyone, from the president to the warehouse workers. It gives energy. This is why I feel at home: there is nothing more beautiful than working in an environment like this.”

Last year there was also a negative personal moment, the death of his father. At that moment all the Genoa fans showed their closeness to her. Did you notice the affection they conveyed to you?

“Yes, certainly. It’s still a bit difficult for me to talk about this but in moments like this you feel everyone’s support even more. It’s an important thing, which makes me feel the responsibility of repaying all this affection in every minute I’m on the pitch.”

In the game we always see her very “bad”. In the videos on social media, however, he is among the happiest. Which is the real Strootman?

«I’m certainly much calmer off the pitch. Then they ask me for the videos (he smiles pointing to the Genoa communication area).”

But I imagine that in the locker room some jokes are made.

«Yes… but not very many. When I go on the pitch I can’t be calm. If I play without determination it’s better to replace me because I don’t help anyone, at most the opponents. You always have to give everything on the pitch, do you know why?”

Why?

“I always want to win.”