Genoa – There is anticipation for Saturday’s match between Frosinone and Genoa. Once direct promotion to Serie A has been secured, Alberto Gilardino’s team will try to win the championship but, to do so, they will have to beat the leaders coached by Fabio Grosso, his former national team-mate during the 2006 World Cup victory. it already succeeded in the first leg, when the Griffin prevailed 1-0 at Ferraris thanks to a goal by the elf Gudmundsson. Temporarily put aside the celebrations, the rossoblù resumed training in view of Saturday’s away game at Stirpe (kick-off at 16:15).

To evaluate the conditions of Captain Sturaro, left prematurely with Ascoli due to a grievance in the thigh. For the rest, he’s moving towards the typical formation with the exception of the injured Criscito. Gilardino should confirm the 352 with the duo made up of Coda and Gudmundsson up front. In the meantime, the pre-sale of tickets for the Stirpe guest sector did not last long: the 1,024 tickets made available have already sold out. The referee who will direct the big match of the day has also been designated: it is Gianpiero Mele. The assistants will be Di Monte and Laudato while Collu will be the fourth official. Var Manganiello, Avar Massimi.