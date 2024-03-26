Genoa – For the match on Saturday 30 March at the “Ferraris” the players will wear the fourth uniform made by Kappa® for this sporting season. The kit is already available in limited quantities in the club's and technical sponsor's sales points and in the respective e-commerce channels. This is the fourth 2023/24 jersey produced by Kappa®, the team's current and historic technical sponsor. The design guidelines studied by the R&D center of the Turin brand, owned by the BasicNet Group, are inspired by the home shirt dating back to the 1999/2000 season. The club and sponsor crest are depicted on the front of the shirts, while the logo symbols are featured on the sleeves Kappa®. The models available include both the long-sleeved Kombat version and the short-sleeved Kombat Pro variant. The inserts change from blue to yellow. The shorts combined with the shirt are red, recalling one of the identifying colors of the longest-running football club on the national scene.