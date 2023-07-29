Genoa – After Retegui and awaiting D’Ambrosio’s reply, Genoa is ready to close the deal for Morten Thorsby27, with Union Berlin.

Thorsby played for Sampdoria until the summer of 2022, then he was sold to the German club for 4 million euros. Norwegian national team, in blucerchiato he played almost 100 games in three seasons.

In the Bundesliga last year he played 24 games and scored one goal. Midfielder with insertion skills, in Serie A he scored 7 goals.