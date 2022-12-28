Rossoblù fans gathered in Boccadasse to bring the Genoa flag back to the rock. Hundreds of supporters gathered on the beach and on the steps leading to the cliff: it was Dario Bianchi, one of the historical leaders of the North, who swam to the rock to reposition the flag. The flag had been taken down in recent days by the fishermen of Boccadasse, after two Sampdoria fans had presented a complaint to the public prosecutor’s office for the occupation of state-owned land. (videa Zeggio)



00:29