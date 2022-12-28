Genoa – Rossoblù fans gathered at Boccadasse to bring back the flag of Genoa on the rock. Hundreds of supporters gathered on the beach and on the stairway leading to the cliff: it was the one who repositioned the flag Dario Bianchione of the historic leaders of the North, who he swam to the rock.

The flag had been removed in recent days by the fishermen of Boccadasse, after two Sampdoria fans had been filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for occupation of state-owned land.



The Genoa flag returned to the rock in front of Boccadasse on 28 December (photo Zeggio)