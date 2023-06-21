Genoa – Psychologists, pedagogists, counselors and educators. There were thirteen, nine trainees (five women and four men) and four auditors, who participated in the training course to become “Funeral Master of Ceremonies” and expert in farewell greeting.

A professional trained with the only goal of supporting the family in time of grief and fragility such as that of the death of a relative. The greeting of the body before cremation, the ceremony of delivering the ashes before burial, effective communication and facilitation of mourning: a real enhancement of the entire funeral rite in which the master of ceremonies accompanies the mourning family.

The thanatologist of the University of Padua, Maria Angela Gelati, accompanied the students in this fundamental stage of training. “A real day of restart – underlines Ivano Malcotti, president of Socrem Genova – We were ready for a long time but Covid has obviously slowed us down enormously; social distance has cooled interpersonal relationships, making the presence of some fundamental and necessary figures such as that of the funeral master impossible. The course itself aims to provide all the tools needed to set up and correctly manage the farewell ceremony by learning the language of rituals and acquiring the methods, times and movements of this solemn representation”.