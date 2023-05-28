Genoa – Delay for the Moby ferry to Olbia, in Sardinia, and dozens of passengers waiting in the square of the terminal. According to what was reconstructed by the company, the ship that was supposed to leave Genoa at 21.30 has yet to arrive in port due to a delay accumulated in the Sardinian port of call. Where the barge waiting for refueling also arrived late.

The company warned passengers with a text message, inviting those who could to delay access to the port, to reduce waiting in line. The departure, according to Moby’s assurances, is expected at 11pm.