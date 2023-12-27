Genoa – The Fantastic Four under the Christmas tree. A more than welcome gift for Alberto Gilardino who found his most talented players yesterday in Pegli in view of the match against league leaders Inter on Friday evening at Ferraris. Certainly not a trivial detail given that the team coached by Simone Inzaghi is marching at a pace that to define as fast is an understatement.

More than optimism, however, in Pegli it is superstition that reigns supreme. Before the match against Juventus, the coach had tested Retegui, Messias, Malinovskyi and Gudmundsson at the same time in training (it had never happened before) but then, a few hours before the match against the Bianconeri, the Italian-Argentine striker had to raise his flag again white due to a slight injury to the quadriceps. Now, however, everything is back: both Retegui and Messias (the Brazilian was also out with a muscle problem) have left their physical problems behind them for the umpteenth time and are ready to make their contribution against the league leaders. After two and a half days of rest, Genoa returned to training yesterday afternoon in Pegli and the Italian-Argentine bomber carried out the entire training session with his teammates. Everything is ready for the return, therefore, Gilardino will then decide whether to use the striker from the first minute or bet once again on Ekuban, with the former Tiger ready to take over during the match.

LRetegui's last match as a starter dates back to the Monza match. After an excellent start to the season, the Tiger King's journey was characterized first by the collateral problem of his left knee (injury on 1st October, return with Salernitana on the 27th and then another stoppage) and subsequently by the muscular problem suffered at the end of the Monza trip. Retegui scored his last goal against Roma: it was on 28 September. Now, knock on wood, Mateo is ready to return against Inter. And the same should happen to Messias, who came off in the final minutes of Genoa-Juve due to a slight muscle injury which caused him to miss the match against Sassuolo but which should not prevent him from being available against Inter in two days. The former AC Milan player has recovered, he has partially trained with the group but should already be working together with his teammates today. At that point it is highly likely that Gila will take him to the bench as a weapon to use during the ongoing match. And so, if bad luck doesn't intervene once again, against Inter the coach will have all four of his tenors available. Since the beginning of the year it has happened only once, against Roma, but on that occasion Malinovskyi remained on the bench: the four on the pitch at the same time have never seen each other.

It is clear that Genoa will need their best weapons to face the team coached by Simone Inzaghi. Inter's numbers in this first part of the season are record-breaking. Even if Lautaro will not be among the Nerazzurri on Friday evening (Dimarco will certainly be absent along with him), the 41 goals scored, the best attack of the tournament, still make a certain impression as does the fact that Inzaghi's team scores for 25 consecutive championship games. Even in defense, among other things, the Nerazzurri aren't doing badly: only 7 goals conceded, no one has done better in the 5 main European leagues. Even when it comes to clean sheets – there are 12 of them – the Nerazzurri record top numbers. Genoa, however, after the important victory in Sassuolo will have the opportunity to play with a worry-free head. And then at home, with yet another sold out of the season, the rossoblù want to confirm themselves as great with the big teams: it would be the best way to say goodbye to a 2023 full of emotions.