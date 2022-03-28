By bus to Bentegodi. After the disappointment for the choice to play on Monday at 18.30, organized supporters are ready to support the team

The northern tier greets the team after the victory against Torino

Genoa – There is a lot of disappointment among the Genoa fans, and even the president Alberto Zangrillo made himself heard with the League for the decision to play the important thing transfer to Verona on Monday at 18.30. Complicated day and time for those who want to follow the rossoblùs away from home and support them.

In recent days, many banners of disappointment have appeared in the various districts of the city against a decision that penalizes the supporters of the Griffin. Despite the unfortunate choice, organized cheering is preparing the away match for those who will have the opportunity to go to Bentegodi next Monday. It is very likely that there will be many coaches which will depart from Genoa in the direction of Verona.

in the meantime tickets are available to watch the match in the away section. The “Curva Nord Guests” tickets can be purchased online at the Vivaticket circuit and in authorized betting shops, at a price of 25 euros (5 euros for Under 14s). The purchase for residents in the province of Genoa is limited to the Guests Sector. The deadline for the presale is Sunday 3 April at 7 pm.

It is mandatory to present a valid identity document and, for access to the stadium, to be in possession of a Green Pass Base and an Ffp2 mask. As usual, Away Sector tickets will not be on sale at the stadium ticket offices on match day.

