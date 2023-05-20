Genoa, the images of the party for the promotion in Serie A

Party on and off the pitch for Genoa fans and players after the match won against Bari





Genoa – The 4-3 victory over Bari sanctioned the conclusion of the Serie B championship, which Genoa finished in second place, winning direct promotion to Serie A. Immediately after the match, the celebrations of the fans began, in field and off, who spared no teasing at their Blucerchia cousins. But there were also scuffles that led to the wounding of ten officers.

Fans celebrating in Piazza De Ferrari

Criscito’s farewell

Captain Mimmo Criscito bids farewell to football: after 291 games with the Griffin and a twenty-year career, he hangs up his boots and will coach young players. The player thrilled the stadium, over 32,000 present, with a letter addressed to football which ends as follows: “Dear football, everything comes back. Even the memories. Those will be enough for me to rethink how lucky I was to have spent this part of life immersed in the most beautiful colors in the world. Red and blue. Red like the passion of the fans, blue like the waves of the sea. Dear football, I love you. Dear Genoa, I love you”.

The award ceremony at Ferraris

The award ceremony was held at the Ferraris with the delivery of the Nexus Cup by the president of the Lega di B, Mauro Balata. The speaker calls the Genoa technical staff and then all the players who are awarded a medal.



The award ceremony for second place

Ferraris ovation when the speaker called Alberto Gilardino.

Together, Stefano Sturaro and Mimmo Criscito lifted the Nexus cup for second place.



The team award

“I contributed to this dream – said Alberto Gilardino, coach of Genoa – then fate, fate, the skill of the boys, the skill of those who worked made us reach this goal. Happy for Mimmo because ending like this is special and unique. Tomorrow? Let’s go to the field, we will hug each other, we will say goodbye to the club. Now I will have the opportunity to stop for a moment and realize what we have managed to do. Unique, incredible match: from the fans to the match, one of the best we’ve ever played. Eager to go and win at any moment, a great victory against a strong team that will fight for the playoffs. The whole group was essential to reach this goal. Before a football team they were great men”.

“From defeats – continued the rossoblù coach – you learn, from Parma onwards we have made a leap in quality. Albert was fundamental, but he was able to express himself in this way thanks to the team. It is the group that has exalted his qualities. I remember many players who had physical problems of a traumatic and muscular nature during the year but always took the field. Then what made the difference was the respect they had for me and vice versa. We will have a meeting with the company but when husband and wife get along, everything is fine. For me, coaching Genoa was a dream.”

The party in the city



Fans cheering outside the stadium

In the city, Genoa fans set off in procession towards Piazza De Ferrari. Numerous teased him towards Sampdoria, with the funeral complete with a dromedary to make fun of the negotiation that never took off, but was much publicized, of a possible purchase of the Sampdoria club by the emirs of Qatar.



The procession in via Canevari

The procession which started towards the center blocked the traffic around via Canevari.