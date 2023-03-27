Genoa – The organized supporters of Genoa launch a fundraiser for a choreography to be made on the occasion of the last match to be played at Ferraris.

Here is the press release: “On the occasion of our Griffin’s last home match, we will create a choreography that will involve the whole stadium to create, once again, something unique, thus writing another page of history. For the financing of this choreography magnets will be sold at the price of 2 euros. The sale of the latter will take place before the pre-filtering of all sectors of the stadium by the boys of the organized groups starting on Friday 31 March on the occasion of Genoa-Reggina and continuing for the remaining two home games against Perugia and Ascoli. To achieve this we need everyone! We are the Genoans!”.