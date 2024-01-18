Genoa – Imagine if in the film “Genoa. However and Everywhere” dedicated to the Griffin, could have been missing Dario Bianchi, historic leader of the North and “father” of many choreographies created for derbies and beyond. In the film, which will be released as a preview on January 24th at “The Space” in the Porto Antico, the rossoblù fan is portrayed in the living room of his house while he sews a Genoa flag and talks about his favorite team.

Bianchi, what does it mean for a Genoa fan to appear in a film dedicated to the Griffin?

«A blast. I went through a lot with Genoa, but it had never happened to me to be an extra in a film. I haven't seen it yet: Matteo Rossi called me to invite me to go and see it on January 24th. I am convinced that they have done a great job, but for me it is enough that people speak well of Genoa.”

They even came to his house to shoot some scenes. What experience was it?

“Beautiful. I told my wife: “Look, one or two people will come.” They arrived with three minibuses…”.

What does it say in the film?

«All my rossoblù history. Since my grandfather and my father took me to the stadium, to the Grifoni Pit, to the death of “Spain” and to the choreographies we created in the North.”

Since when have you supported Genoa?

«Since I was two years old. I was born in 1956. I saw the first match, Genoa-Livorno, in '58 and when I was three I made my first trip to Novara. My daughter is like me. I took her to Marassi for the first time when she was two years old. It's a vicious circle.”

When did you start making choreographies?

«About fifty years ago. Once upon a time they were made with steel cables and fabric, then you put up flags. One person had an idea and four or five of them decided on the basis of money. You made do with what you had. I usually sewed at home or at the Little club. Today we no longer sew, we do everything on the computer. It's a different way of experiencing the stadium.”

Is there your hand behind the splendid choreography dedicated to De André?

«No, I didn't get into it. I didn't know anything, so much so that on Saturday morning I thought about making a banner for the 25th anniversary of Faber's death, but then I discovered that they had already thought about creating a choreography. These guys from the North are fantastic. I don't know if I'm the one who sowed well, but they are really good. Now they are the ones who decide, then if they need it, they call me.”

How many choreographies have you done? And is there one he is most fond of?

«I couldn't say, I think about a hundred. The one I'm most attached to is perhaps the one with Porta Soprana and the two Templars because there was a lot of work behind it, but in reality I'm fond of all the choreographies.”

What do you miss about old football?

«The old Ferraris stadium. When they took it down I cried. Once upon a time, the North was not divided in two, but was a single human wall capable of containing 12,800 people. I miss the curves of the past, now there are eight embarrassing red walls…”.

What is Genoa for you?

“All my life. I have always lived for Genoa. I put him before everything, work and family. I forced my wife to get married on a Saturday because on Sunday I had to go to the stadium to place the banners for Genoa-Verona. That day I went to Marassi with the cans attached to the car. I had my daughter baptized on a Saturday for the same reason. I went to work in places where they told me to be on Sunday and I left. But, like me, there are many.”