Genoa – Quality operation. In view of the salvation match of Saturday against Empoli, Gilardino is tempted by the idea of ​​fielding a front-wheel drive team. An atypical 3-5-2 with Malinovskyi as midfielder in place of the injured Strootman and Messias in support of the returning Retegui. For now it’s just a hypothesis, but the temptation to increase the team’s technical rate in a match to be won at all costs is strong. This season Malinovskyi, Messias and Retegui have never been seen on the field together: the injuries suffered by the Brazilian and the Italian-Argentine have deprived Gila of the possibility of sending the most talented signings onto the field. Now, however, with Retegui’s imminent return and the recovery of Messias himself, Gilardino has more cards at his disposal up front, despite still not being able to count on Gudmundsson.

Strootman’s muscle injury, which he will have for about a month, opens a hole in midfield which Gila plans to fill by moving Malinovskyi back. The former Atalanta player had already played as a midfielder against Salernitana, taking Strootman’s place for an hour. In Frosinone he appeared to be making great physical progress and finally broke through with a Eurogoal, playing alongside Puscas. Bringing him back to midfield might seem like a shame, but even there Malinovskyi will be able to make his class count thanks to his vision of the game and his long balls.

The former AC Milan player returned to the pitch in Frosinone playing part of the match and is now a candidate for a starting shirt against Empoli. Same goal as Retegui for which however we will also have to wait for the next training sessions. Certainly, the front-wheel drive 3-5-2 teases Gilardino who expects prompt redemption from the match against the Tuscans after Stirpe’s defeat.

Aureliano from Bologna will referee the match against Empoliassistants Liverti and Cortese, fourth official Gualtieri, at Var Meraviglia and Mazzoleni