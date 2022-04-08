Genoa – San Martino, Gaslini, Asl 3 and Asl 4, Municipality of Genoa, Alisa and Alfa regional agencies. These are some of the Genoese public bodies where the public function of the Cisl he won the elections for the RSU, the unitary union representatives of workers. In particular at the Gaslini, it is the first time that the CISL arrives earlier, as the Cgil had always won in the pediatric hospital.