Criscito is back in the group, but he is not at the top. Blessin evaluates 4-3-2-1. 14,000 tickets sold

Genoa – Genoa-Cagliari will also be the challenge between Right And Pavoletti, two strikers who have often been decisive with their goals. On 23 rossoblù when he meets the Sardinians he turns into a sort of talisman. The Cagliari is the Serie A team to which Destro has scored the most goals in his career: 8 in 10 games.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS