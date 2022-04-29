Genoa – The derby della Lanterna number 125 will also be played off the pitch. And everyone will win there. It will be the derby of the heart, dedicated by Stelle in sport to the Gigi Ghirotti association.

On the platform www.charitystars.com/stellenellosport are the jerseys of 10 rossoblucerchiati players are up for auction. Five special challenges between Destro and Quagliarella, Damsgaard and Amiri, Badelj and Thorsby, Murru and Cambiaso, Colley and Vásquez.

The Auction

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS