Genoa – “Marassi is a particularly complex institution that suffers from overcrowding”. So the Undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Delmastro Dellevedove, he spoke after the first stage of his visit to Liguria, in Genoa, in front of the Marassi prison. Also present were the regional commissioner of the Brothers of Italy Matteo Rosso and the provincial coordinator and regional group leader Stefano Balleari.

“No step backwards on 41 bis, it is a rule gemstone from Falcone’s sacrifice. And Cospito was and remains a dangerous individual, the Cassation also expressed its opinion”, adds Delmastro after the visit. On the situation of prisons, Delmastro promises that the government “will give 190 prisons 190 directors” and that there will be “1,000 extra recruitments for the prison police, which will have clear operational protocols, for example in the event of a riot”. overcrowding of prisons, the undersecretary insists on two axes: “I addicts discount the penalty in community of recovery” and again “There are too many foreign prisonersit is important to make agreements with the countries of origin so that they can serve the sentence in their country, because they have broken the citizenship pact with Italy”.

Regard to the investigation that concerns him for the disclosure of documents covered by secrecy, Delmastro replies trenchantly: “I do not comment on the investigative documents that concern me and which, unlike those revealed, are classified”.

The undersecretary in the afternoon he will also visit the Penitentiary Institute of Chiavari. A meeting with the mayor Federico Messutti is also scheduled in Chiavari in which we will also discuss possible glimmers with respect to the reopening of the Court closed after the Severino reform.