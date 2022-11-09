Genoa – The Ligurian Tar accepted the request to suspend the contract for the construction of the Dam. All stopped waiting for November 18, next Friday, when the court will meet and could already pronounce the sentence. It is the first immediate outcome of the appeal presented by Eteria, the consortium led by the companies of the Gavio and Caltagirone families, with a request for suspension that the TAR accepted. Eteria disputes the award of the contract for the new work to the rival consortium, led by Webuild and Fincantieri. The Tar Liguria has set the hearing on Friday 18 November. The plaintiffs asked for a quick judgment.

The object of the appeal, writes the TAR in its decree published yesterday, is the “award of the complex integrated contract” of which Eteria asks for the cancellation. Yesterday’s decision does not yet enter into the merits of the appeal but freezes the signing of the Webuild contract. On November 18 the court, given the urgency, could already rule.

Otherwise, the works, which had to start at the beginning of 2023, could be postponed, even if, as explained by the president of the Port Authority Paolo Emilio Signorini, “For the works connected to the NRP there is a specific rule that provides that the construction sites do not stop, after a vote by the panel of judges”. The administrative court could accept the suspension request that accompanies that appeal and postpone the start of the construction site. The reasons for the legal action of Gavio and Caltagirone are not known, the CEO of Eteria, Vincenzo Onorato, chooses not to comment on the legal action.

Webuild and Fincantieri won the contract with a drop of 9.4% on the auction base of 928 million. Five months ago, at the beginning of June, both competing consortiums had judged that the auction base was insufficient due to the high prices of construction materials, which, however, not only remained unchanged but was subject to a reduction. To explain at least in part this apparent contradiction is the fact that in September the Fund for non-deferrable works of the PNRR entered the Official Gazette, with an endowment of 7 billion and a half, to cope with the expensive raw materials in public procurement. Building on this fund should be able to cover the extra costs.

Another legal action involved Rina Consulting, a company of the Rina group that had won the tender, worth 20 million, for project coordination and construction management. In January, the TAR of Liguria canceled the tender. Rina has appealed the sentence and awaits the verdict of the Council of State. His delay would delay the construction site. In the photo the president of the port, Signorini, and the CEO of Rina, Salerno

Another legal action involving the dam features Rina Consulting, a company of the Rina group that had won the tender, worth twenty million, for the project coordination and construction management of the dam, what in English is called project management consultancy. In January, the TAR of Liguria had canceled the tender because Rina Consulting, in presenting its eligibility requirements to participate in the tender, would have indicated an incorrect specific turnover. He should have presented the amounts made in previous years as a project management consultant and not, as he did, the total amounts of the work. Rina Consulting has challenged the sentence of the TAR before the Council of State and is awaiting the verdict of the second degree. An agitated wait because the role of the project management consultant is fundamental from the early stages of the construction site, and a delay in the sentence would delay the work.



There are 104 reinforced concrete caissons that will make up the dam: 28 meters high, 24 wide and 40 long. They will be built on a mega barge, in the photo, resting on a base formed by rocks and ballasted with other rocks. To make room for caissons and rocks during the works, the Port Authority has chosen an area given in concession to the Nuovo Borgo Terminal. That announced appeal

A third judicial front concerns the Nuovo Borgo Terminal, a company that has 5 thousand square meters in concession for its containers in the port of Sampierdarena. On 31 October, the management committee of the Port Authority approved the partial revocation of that area, to make room for one of the factories for the caissons of the new dam. “As soon as I receive the revocation documents, I will give a mandate to our lawyers to deal with the appeal,” said Salvatore Prato, CEO of the company.

The new dam, say its designers and the Port Authority, by allowing the mega-container ships to enter the port, will increase the jobs in the port, including related industries, of 3 thousand units by 2050. But the port also has many ship repair companies within it, which are asking for more space. According to the numbers of Confindustria Genova, ship repairs count 1,764 direct employees, a thousand related, three thousand indirect and eighty companies concentrated between the Porto Antico and the Foce. Confindustria asks that the new dam also be an opportunity to give these companies more space.