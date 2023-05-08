Genoa – It’s called Nexus and is the trophy awarded by Lega Serie B to the three promoted teams. One cup in a larger format for the first in the table, two smaller ones for the second and the winner of the playoffs. “The cup for a club represents the sublimation of a seasonof hardships, joys and disappointments. This is why we wanted the trophy to be awarded to identify more and more with our championship, which is the Italian championship, by inserting the colors of our national flag.

The production of this cup comes from the history of a Italian talent who has established himself in the world (Luca Saladino, inventor of the indestructible Ergal 7075 T6 alloy), in the same way we hope that the many young people we train every year will become the protagonists of the international football stage in the near future”, said the president of the Lega Serie B, Mauro Balata Frosinone and Genoa will compete for first place, starting with Saturday’s match in Frosinone.