Genoa – The mistake on the occasion of Cagliari’s second goal when, after Petagna’s rugby-style action, he failed to clear the penalty area, inadvertently returning the ball to the Sardinian center forward, it certainly cannot diminish the performance and constant growth of Morten Frendrup, an increasingly irreplaceable piece of the puzzle which Alberto Gilardino, not without some difficulty given the various defections, is achieving with his Genoa. Up until the moment of the Sardinians’ 2-1, the Danish wildcard had been practically perfect. After a first half in which, together with the whole team, he controlled Cagliari’s counterattacks without too many problems as they tried to attack on the counterattack, in the second half of the game, when the balance was thrown off after the Sardinians’ first advantage and the intensity of the match increased, Frendrup was one of the best. The recovery on Luvumbo launched into the goal with no opponent in front of him and with Martinez waiting for him now resigned to the desperate exit, give a good idea of ​​the type of player on which Genoa bet in January 2022.

The duel with Makoumbou was won by a landslide, a footballer sent onto the field by Claudio Ranieri with the same tasks as the Dane. And the numbers, once again, confirm the importance of the Dane for Genoa’s game: in addition to the twelve kilometers of running, which have become a habit for Morty, he was, together with Gudmundsson, one of the most dangerous in the attacking phase. But there is a further element that should be underlined, that in the second half Frendrup struggled with the captain’s armband he inherited after the substitutions of Badelj and Strootman around the hour mark. Of course, Bani was also missing, but the investiture received by the Dane yesterday in the middle of the pitch is an important signal of the weight that the young Dane is gaining in the rossoblù locker room. In fact, on the pitch there were players with much more experience than him in Italy but, despite this, the armband ended up on his arm. And this despite the fact that he still doesn’t speak Italian well even if, as he recently declared to Secolo XIX, he “is continuing to study it every day with his girlfriend”. An important sign of growth, therefore, also from a personality point of view for the baby-faced all-rounder who arrived quietly from Brondby but who, match after match, has now become one of the rossoblù pillars.

Which also from a personality point of view Frendrup was making a leap in quality, it was also evident recently on the pitch. In the Italian Cup match against Reggiana when he didn’t tell his former teammate Portanova who, following the development of a game clash, practically pushed him to the Emilians’ bench. With Cagliari then came another step forward to become more and more a leader.