Genoa – He is in serious but stable condition the 71 year old woman was involved yesterday (Wednesday 28 February) in the fire that broke out inside an apartment in via Cavero in the Sampierdarena district of Genoa.

The old woman was there inside the apartment when the flames broke out and she became intoxicated after inhaling a lot of smoke. Rescued, she was found unconscious by 118 who ordered her transfer to hospital under code red. The patient is currently hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the intensive care unit on the 1st floor of the emergency room of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa where she already underwent therapy in a hyperbaric chamber yesterday. The conditions of the 39-year-old man who was involved at the same time are also stable and is currently hospitalized in the Critical Medical Area on the 1st floor of the emergency room. vca/kat