Genoa – Parking at the Foce? It has never been easy, but in recent times, according to the testimonies of the residents, it would seem to have become a feat. Those who live there say that before being able to find a parking space, he is forced to drive around for a long time.

Like finding a needle in a haystack, basically. A problem which in fact has a not negligible impact on the lives of the residents – who we remember pay an annual subscription for parking – and which, after the various complaints shared on the main neighborhood groups present on social networks, was the subject of a meeting in the seat of the Medio Levante town hall, in via Mascherpain the presence of the president Anna Palmieri and the vice president Luke Rinaldito evaluate together with the citizens the possible solutions to a question that cyclically arises again.

“We are happy that the Foce hosts numerous events, demonstrations and fairs, God forbid. It’s always nice to see the city alive, but parking is becoming increasingly difficult for us.”

Data in hand, Vice-President Rinaldi provides an overview of the situation between available places and issued permits: “You won’t believe it, but of the six areas in which the blue area exists in Genoa, the Foce area is the second best placed after Carignano where there there are 2321 permits for 1759 stalls. In our neighbourhood, out of a total of 4,142 blue area stalls, of which approximately 10 percent is made up of the blue islands, the permits issued for residents are 6,074″.

A surplus of demand over supply is therefore evident in an area where several factors affect the parking issue: the dehors, granted in the Covid era to facilitate merchants and restaurateurs grappling with the anti-contagion restrictions, and increasingly widespread on the territory, the presence of construction sites, the concessions granted to hybrid car owners and other types of permits. To all this is added the strategic position of the neighborhood, often used as a base for going to the city center, with a greater influx of people.

“On our part there is the utmost commitment to finding a solution that can meet the needs of citizens. We will ask, as interlocutors, the Municipality to allocate to the residents of the Foce a part of the parking spaces provided for by the new park of Kennedy square and identify further new spaces, which are safe”, say Palmieri and Rinaldi.

In addition to the dehors, another theme rather felt by the residents is that of the blue islands, so much so as to lead to a collection of signatures, launched last May on the platform change.org, to allow residents of the Foce district to park in the blue islands. A possibility allowed last December when, in conjunction with the arrival of the Luna Park, the blue islands south of via Barabino had been temporarily transformed into a blue area to facilitate residents.

“In the overall city parking system, it is not possible to eliminate the blue islands tout court, because they favor a high rotation of parking at the service of various poles of interest. A reduction can possibly be evaluated, where possible”, underlines Rinaldi.

During the meeting, the proposal also emerged, still to be evaluated with the competent offices, of a possible differentiation of hybrid cars by allowing free parking only to specific categories and the request, made by citizens, to postpone the mechanized sweeping streets from 7 to 8, preferably not at the same time as the twice-weekly market which takes place on Mondays and Thursdays in Piazza Palermo.