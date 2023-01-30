Genoa – From 16 October with a gym by service, due to unexplained delays in repairing the damage. The protest comes from the sports club Santa Sabinawho coaches in the school facility of the high school Barabinoin viale Sauli, the children of minivolley, the starter groups of middle school and two competitive volleyball groups: «We share the gym with the primary school Taekwondo school Genoa. 259 boys and girls who from 16 October 2022 have to use a gym at 50% due to a flooding of the heating system”.

The sports club accuses the Metropolitan City of Genoa, which manages the school building, of the long times in the restoration of the space. «The institution has entrusted one of its own with the immediate restoration affiliated companies which with the motivation of “letting the bottom dry” makes the damage worse: and does not intervene despite the reminders of the school and technical office of the Metropolitan City itself», accuses Santa Sabina.

«The repaired plant should have been delivered at the end of January, but the work hasn’t even started yet. Four months without gymwith the activity adapted to the needs, it is difficult for anyone», concludes the sports club.