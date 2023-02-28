Genoa – The City Council of Genoa commemorated, with a minute of silence, the migrants who died at sea in the shipwreck off the coast of Crotone in Calabria, and the journalist of the 19th century, Donata Bonometti, who disappeared last week.

The president of the municipal council, Carmelo Cassibba, underlined the responsibility that every public administrator feels upon himself in the face of tragedies such as that of Crotone, and recalled, among other things, the qualities of “humanity and altruism” of the journalist Bonometti , and his professional life “dedicated to the search for the truth”.