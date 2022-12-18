Genoa – The lights went on this evening (Sunday 18 December). Loading: a suggestive scenographic lighting, which will accompany the Genoese and the tourists during all the Christmas festivities. And tomorrow, Monday 19 December, there will be a repeat with the Sampierdarena illumination party.

«With tonight at Loading and tomorrow at Sampierdarena we inaugurate two important pieces of the widespread Christmas 2022 – says the councilor for Commerce, Pro Loco and Traditions Paola Bordilli – which will light up the city festively, in the wake of last year’s installations, with which we won the title of European capital of Christmas. This year as never before we have managed to spread the Christmas spirit in every delegation and to make people perceive the magic of Christmas on the streets and squares of the city».

Tomorrow’s appointment is in Largo Gozzano, in the heart of Sampierdarena at 5.45 pm for the switching on of the scenographic light installations which will be accompanied by pieces played by the Sampierdarena Band.

In Sampierdarena, the councilor for Commerce, Pro Loco and city traditions Paola will be present for the lighting Bordilli and the Councilor for the Environment Matteo Campora.