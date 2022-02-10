Genoa – About thirty militants from Casa Pound and Lealtà Action took part in the ceremony of laying a laurel wreath on the memorial stone of the fallen of the Foibe, at Cavagnaro Gardens of Staglieno. The initiative was organized by the February 10 Committee to remember the victims of sinkholes.

On a personal basis, the managing director of Civil Protection was also present, Sergio Gambinowho had already participated in the morning, but in an official capacity, in the discovery in Belvedere Da Passano, in the Oregina district, of the plaque dedicated to the 23-year-old Istrian victim, Norma Cossetto, tortured, raped and thrown into a faint in 1943. Alla Cossetto in 2005 the gold medal for civil merit was awarded.

At the Cavagnaro Gardens, among the participants, there was also the former president of the municipal council Gianni Pliniowhich has long been a member of CasaPound.

The ceremony organized by the Committee on February 10 at the Cavagnaro Gardens

In Poreč square the militants of Anti-fascist Genoa (about sixty in all). Many of them were sentenced with heavy sentences, up to 4 years, just in the morning, for the clashes in Piazza Corvetto in 2019, in which the Repubblica journalist, Stefano Origone was also injured.

Even on that occasion, the anti-fascists took to the streets to protest against an authorized CasaPound rally.

From a distance, the antagonists – intending to reach the Cavagnaro area – improvised a procession trying to reach the Cavagnaro Gardens, amidst choirs and smoke bombs.

The order service put in place by the police headquarters to avoid contact between the two factions was discreet but full-bodied. The agents lined up at the Amt shed preventing the anti-fascists from advancing from the Campanella bridge.

At 9 pm the Genoa Anti-Fascist garrison dissolved.